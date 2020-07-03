We now find that Russia allegedly has been paying bounties for dead American soldiers, and that the White House has known since March, according to the New York Times.
While one would expect our government to react in some manner such as enacting sanctions or, at the very minimum, public censure against Russia, our leaders did less than nothing.
Instead of taking overt action against Russia, our impeached-but-acquitted president wants to invite Russian President Vladmir Putin to the G7 Summit. He also wanted to invite the Taliban to Camp David and drop out of NATO.
Why is President Donald Trump embracing and supporting Russia while it pays bounties for our dead?
Among Trump's multitude of other character flaws, we can now add that he is spineless.
We are in the midst of a never-ending pandemic, which he made worse due to his inaction. We have 20% unemployment, and China and Russia are taking advantage by exercising their might in Hong Kong and the Ukraine.
It seems all Trump can do is play golf.
We need a real leader.
