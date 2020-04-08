I say whatever China did to slow the coronavirus we should be doing.
That is where it started, and now the U.S. has eclipsed its toll of 3,300, with talks of 100,000-plus. Maybe build some those 10-day hospitals.
Editor's Note: Chinese officials report nearly 82,000 people infected and 3,318 deaths. However, many international news media have published concerns from world health officials claiming China dramatically undercounted the number of infections and deaths. Project models estimate U.S. deaths between 100,000 to 240,000.
