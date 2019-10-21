Academics call our federal bureaucracy the administrative state. I prefer the term apparatchik.
This is a term from Soviet Russia that was used to describe the caste of government employees that were required to belong to the party. Our federal bureaucracies are now operated by our own version of an apparatchik.
The most dangerous part of our version of the apparatchik is the intelligence agencies and the state department. They have demonstrated themselves to be active adversaries of our elected officials.
Like the current president or not, we are going to regret deeply giving up control of our country to these un-elected government functionaries.
Robert Knight, Tulsa
