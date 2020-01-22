To all of my liberal and Democratic friends feeling sorry for the terrorist Qasem Soleimani and who are worrying and afraid of the fallout it may cause: I have a son, who after nine years still has to regularly have pieces of shrapnel removed from his back from the IED that Soleimani was responsible for.
I would like for them to explain their feelings to him. Or, how about talking to the more than 600 families who lost a son or daughter who Soleimani was responsible for taking? Are they going to apologize to any of these families? Or how about the thousands of soldiers who were crippled because of this man and his IEDs?
Please, look at what is going on in our world and explain to any of these people how it was wrong to eliminate this future threat to our young men and women.
Do you have the ability to apologize to my son and families who have lost a loved one or look a disabled soldier in the eye and apologize? Please look at yourself and truthfully answer this question: Could you explain to them why this terrorist should not have been dealt with in this way?
Do you think any of your politicians would be willing to do so? You might ask them.
