Some recent letters say President Donald Trump didn’t do this or that concerning how the virus was managed.
However statistics tell another story; that the U.S. is doing very well.
The U.S. has lower deaths per million compared to most other major countries.
While data is constantly changing, the recent numbers show death rate per million as Belgium 827, Spain 580, Italy 549, Sweden 431,France 428, United Kingdom 573, Netherlands 345, Ireland 338, U.S. 319, Switzerland 225, Canada 188 and Portugal 135.
Also recently, the number of coronavirus tests in the U.S. surpassed those in South Korea and Italy, two countries that had been testing more aggressively.
James Lea, Broken Arrow
