Our country does not have a pact to defend Saudi Arabia if they are attacked. The Saudis have purchased many billions of dollars worth of the most sophisticated weapons from the U.S.
Why don't they defend themselves? We are not the world police.
Ironically, and on the other hand, we had every right to attack Saudi Arabia in the wake of Sept. 11. Saudi Arabia was home to 15 of the 19 terrorists involved in the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks.
Osama bin Laden was a Saudi. President George W. Bush had a close relationship with the Saudi government as exhibited by his immediate (surprising) order to transport all Saudis back to the country while airliners were grounded after 9/11.
How many Americans are aware that the word “militia” was used in composing the Second Amendment specifically because our Founders ardently wished to avoid standing armies like the British had at the time, which were fighting wars all over the world, building their colonial empire.
Our Founders were remarkably prescient while our recent governments have been equally obtuse!
Frank Silovsky, Oklahoma City
