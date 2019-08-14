When people have a history of respiratory issues, they are careful to get their flu and pneumonia shots.
When a country has a history of discrimination, as the United States does, it should be especially careful not to allow division among ethnic groups to exist.
In the past, we have seen unspeakable acts of violence toward Native Americans, African Americans, Chinese and other immigrant groups.
In all cases, except with Native Americans, one of the memes repeated is that people we don’t like or understand should go back to where they came from.
Are the people chanting “Send her back” really so ignorant that they don’t know that we all came from somewhere else?
Do they not remember when Irish, Italians, Germans and other ethnic groups in the United States were the objects of hatred and violence?
You don’t have to travel far from Tulsa to find a group of German-speaking Mennonites whose church was burned during World War I.
It is unconscionable for anyone, much less the President of the United States, to encourage hatred and division. And, those who support the current president in his actions are equally to blame.
We should be celebrating our diversity and welcoming new voices.
If we allow discrimination to exist in our country, we may do well to remember the words of Thomas Jefferson: “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is justice; that his justice cannot sleep forever.”
