I believe it is correct that we are the only advanced country not providing health care for all citizens.
I know that the life spans in the countries providing care are longer than our life spans.
Much of the current pre-election talk has centered on free health care in the U.S. The main opposing argument is that it will cause a rise in taxes.
Yup, it will.
However, individuals and employers won’t be paying health insurance premiums or paying the salaries and profits of health insurance companies.
