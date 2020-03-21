Now that Oklahoma has returned to the death penalty, we should keep a few things in mind.
The U.S. ranks third in the world in executions after mainland China and Iran; not good company.
Since 1990, the countries that have executed minors are China, the Congo, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.; not good company.
Since 1975 in the U.S., evidence has emerged, clearing 112 death row inmates of their crimes.
In 1975, the year before the death penalty was abolished in Canada, the murder rate was 3.1 per 100,000 population.
In 1980, it had fallen to 2.4 per 100,000, and by 2002, it had fallen to 1.9 per 100,000 – a 40% decrease since 1975.
