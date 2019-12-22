We planned a spectacular facility on the Arkansas River at 11th Street and Riverside Drive. It met all the requirements for river development.
The citizens passed the proposal. The project was a perfect fit for Route 66 development.
Now, the city is considering moving it to a square building on some flat land near a railroad track, ignoring the legal vote!
What are they thinking? Did the mayor’s staff come up with this travesty? Is the mayor in favor of the change? Can we really say we are seeking anything more than mediocre?
Surely the city has more vision than this.
Are the city planners proud of this idea? Who is the money applying the pressure?
I call on the city to do the right thing, get behind the original project and get it done as soon as possible.
Everyone else on the entire Route 66 highway are surging ahead of Tulsa.
I call on the citizens to insist on keeping the Route 66 Experience project as voted!
