The wisdom of the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals means it is now legal for women to go topless legally in Oklahoma and five other states.

As a male senior citizen, I am not sure how to react to this decision.

I do know that it gives me one more reason to avoid going to Walmart.

John Fenrich, Owasso

