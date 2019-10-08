The wisdom of the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals means it is now legal for women to go topless legally in Oklahoma and five other states.
As a male senior citizen, I am not sure how to react to this decision.
I do know that it gives me one more reason to avoid going to Walmart.
John Fenrich, Owasso
