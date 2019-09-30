Thank you for another Tulsa World editorial on the need for Medicaid expansion and the opportunity to help thousands of our fellow Oklahomans achieve better health (“Poorer and sicker,” Sept. 17).
It is an absolute disgrace that political stubbornness has prevented this from happening.
Instead of taking the federal money Oklahoma is eligible to have, our state leaders have promised a better health care plan, which, of course, has yet to be created.
And Gov. Kevin Stitt has continued this state trend, thinking he can do it (and apparently everything else) better than the feds.
Meanwhile our publicly funded health care continues to deteriorate with our people suffering and dying as a result. Unconscionable.
