Children in the nation without documentation who end up in the Oklahoma child welfare system are at a serious disadvantage.

They do not qualify for Medicaid. Teens are not eligible for Youth Development Funds through the Oklahoma Successful Adulthood program.

Being in the foster care system is hard enough, but being in the foster care system and not being eligible for these benefits can be extremely frustrating for the children and their foster parents.

It is not the fault of these children that they don’t have documentation. It also is not their fault that they ended up in foster care.

If we, as a state, take them on as wards and become their legal guardian, should we not make sure they are afforded every opportunity as any other child?

As a guardian, is it not our responsibility to make sure all our children are being treated equally?

This is a call to action for Oklahomans to call their representatives at the state and federal levels so all children can be provided with every tool available to have a successful life.

It’s our responsibility to speak out for those who cannot speak out for themselves.

Courtney Falis, Tulsa

