The letter "Lankford's poor answer" (Sept. 15) was an unfair questioning of the sincerity of Sen. Lankford's expression of dislike for the practices and concern for conditions at U.S. border detention facilities, while reflecting they were initiated through decisions by the previous administration.
When Lankford meets his maker, as described in the letter, he will have no reason for concern about his remark concerning those detention facilities.
There have never been easy moral answers to situations involving how governments react during the course of human affairs.
Lankford's answer only reflected his government's liability for what is happening and how it occurred. There was no indication of the moral turpitude implied by the letter when it equated U.S. border facilities to inhumane cages and by insinuation to Nazi gas chambers or Ku Klux Klan ropes.
Such comparisons might be considered as bearing false witness.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.