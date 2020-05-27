“Unforgettable is what you are” are famous words sung by Nat King Cole in 1952.
While those words resonate with many love-struck souls in the years since, they are also the words that will stick with you, the class of 2020.
From lost seasons, to lost proms; from lost first kisses to lost final goodbyes, these are just some of the things that make you truly “Unforgettable.”
However, as greater challenges lie ahead, these images will not define you.
The future states that you will fix what is broken and bring calm back to the world. You will be a voice of reason and a steady hand in the face of adversity.
You will triumph over everything that we, your parents, screwed up. You will be dubbed the second greatest generation, and Tom Brokaw would be proud.
How? You know already, because I have heard you.
You will cast out social media by shaking hands and communicating to listen, not be heard. Those same hands will help people up no matter what god they worship, who they love or what aisle they stand in.
You will create a place where evil has no chance to thrive. You will shine so bright that other countries will no longer laugh in this direction but ask to be a part of your greatness.
You will because you see what has happened.
By doing this, you will again be considered “Unforgettable,” and that’s how you’ll stay for generations to come.
James Douthat, Union High School English Language Arts teacher
