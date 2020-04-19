I'm grateful and thankful to Union Public Schools and the kindness of Charlie Bushyhead for answering my March request of 20 goggles. He sent 200!
Our nurses and other health care professionals at St. Francis Hospital South thank you. Special are the colored goggles and different sizes so all have a more comfortable fit. Later that week, we were surprised with masks.
I can’t thank our Union family enough.
Editor's Note: Charlie Bushyhead is an associate superintendent at Union Public Schools.
