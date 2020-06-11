There is no mathematical solution while continuing to stay with a problem and not applying the solution.
It is no different regarding the principle of man. Going round and round, reacting and being frustrated, frightened or angered etc. by mortal discord is leading nowhere.
Without applying the principle of harmony, intelligence, wisdom, love, health, justice, mercy, wholeness and perfection — thus finding the solution in the universal principle of man — attempts to heal a situation are fruitless.
Take the recent nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
If sparked by race, how is man's equality gained by criminal acts of burning cars, setting a police station on fire or shooting an officer not even involved in the case?
Police put their lives on the line every day. How many people protest when an officer is shot and killed in the line of duty?
Knowing that all men are created equal and peacefully striving for the expression of this is the answer.
Floyd's death was a tragedy, and our prayers should go out to the grieving family, but only one officer needs to pay for this.
We have a good judicial system and need to honor, respect and uphold this. People running amok and reacting, feeling justified by committing criminal acts, is not the America I have known and loved, and on which this nation was founded.
The mob mentality of lawlessness is not going to prove the universal law of good.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video