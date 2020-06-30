A recent letter to the editor ("Obama viewed positively," June 25) says that President Barack Obama was well liked around the world and President Donald Trump is not.
The reason Trump isn't as well liked is because he hasn't been giving away everything.
He is after nations to pay there fair share of organizations around the world.
He has told them they need to pay their share of the cost of running the United Nations, NATO and other world support organizations.
He has forced other trading partners to equalize tariffs. The U.S. has had to pay tariffs on their products three or four times higher.
He has actively worked to bring home manufacturing to make work for U.S. workers.
Just recently, he brought home our troops from Germany because the Germans were not paying the support money they had promised for the protection the U.S. provided.
The reason he isn't liked as well as Obama is he is not giving away the store.
Bill Payne, Broken Arow
