There are so many heroes in this world it’s most difficult to know where to start and where to end.
Some of my heroes are people who give their heart and soul doing good things without expecting anything in return.
A memorable story is about a young boy throwing starfish trapped by high tide back into the ocean, only to be told there are so many it would make no difference. His response was "It made a difference to that one.”
My heroes are just like that.
My hero fosters multiple dogs for local rescue groups, takes an injured animal to a vet for emergency assistance or finds the owner of a stray by checking for a chip and posting on social media for pets found without identification.
My hero assists parents with children who have autism, giving parents a well-deserved break from their most strenuous lives.
Multiple times have these heroes changed or missed out on family activities and trips to assist those in need, be it people or animals.
There are many heroes among us who we might not even know or see, but each act makes a positive difference. All these heroes make humankind just a bit more human.
Thank you, my daughters, for being such heroes. You make your parents most proud.
