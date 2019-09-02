What a neat story by Tim Stanley about David Nelson ("'She deserves the best': Decorated Vietnam veteran, 74, enrolls in welding school to support ailing wife," Aug. 23).
I wanted to publicly recognize and say kudos to Jorge Hinojosa and everyone else at Tulsa Welding School for giving him a full scholarship so he can pursue his education in welding.
I wish Nelson success in his studies, his wife well in her cancer treatments and hopefully full remission of her cancer. Finally, I hope there is a company close to their home in Choctaw that will learn about his story and be just as kind as Tulsa Welding School and offer him a job once he graduates!
