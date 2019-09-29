Thank you to Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene for his column regarding the defunding of Tulsa Public Schools (“Tulsa Public School looks to make up a $20 million budget hole, but the state continues to prevent Tulsa taxpayers from reinvesting in their schools,” Sept. 15).
It is so disappointing to learn that our current deciders are not convinced that maintaining a strong public education system is good for Oklahoma.
There are so many reasons for keeping our inner-city schools strong: avoiding urban sprawl, people working in cities being able to live comfortably near their places of employment and, most of all, strong neighborhood schools are the base for strong neighborhoods to keep cities safe and free of crime.
Let’s do what we can to convince our governor, legislators and people who elect them to properly fund all of our public schools.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.