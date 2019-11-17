As a nation, we continue to grapple with the rising cost of health care and health insurance.
One of the most troubling aspects of this trend is the prevalence of hidden costs passed onto patients by insurance companies after they deny an out-of-network claim.
As Congress seeks to remedy this, I urge Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to use the wisdom and foresight they have lent to other policy issues to mitigate unintended consequences that further complicate, rather than solve, the original problem.
No patient should be surprised by their medical bills. Congress has the ability to solve this issue today.
