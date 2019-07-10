Why can't adult asylum seekers come to our border and voluntarily put on ankle monitors?
They could wear the monitors until appearing in court to prove their asylum eligibility. Monitors usually cost $5 to $20 per day, plus a $100 to $200 one-time setup fee.
There would be no need to put monitors on the children.
According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement FY 2018 budget, the average cost to maintain one adult detention bed is around $134 a day. Immigration groups say that number is closer to $200.
NBC News reports children forcibly separated from parents are costing taxpayers close to $775 for each 24-hour period. A separated family of four could cost as much as $1,818 a day.
U.S. citizens would pay a lot less for the monitors, and families wouldn't be separated. Moms and dads could take care of their own children.
In December of 2018, it was estimated that there were 15,000 minors in these detention facilities, and all indications are that today there are even more. At $775, we are spending $11.6 million a day to incarcerate the children. The numbers are staggeringly higher if we include the cost of detaining the adults.
Wouldn't that money be better spent on our failing schools and infrastructure?
