I was disappointed to read Gov. Kevin Stitt is considering using pandemic relief stimulus funds for education on private school scholarship programs.

Oklahoma's public schools serve 90% of the children in our state.

This emergency public funding should go to support needs such as internet access, technology and summer learning options for the public school students who lack critical resources and will fall further behind because of this crisis.

Martha Martin, Tulsa

