The term “shelter in place” is extremely confusing and should not be used for the coronavirus crisis.
Shelter in place traditionally means finding a safe location indoors and staying there until you are given the all clear or evacuate order.
Tornadoes and active-shooter events are the most common situations in which shelter-in-place orders are given.
What both those events have in common is there is an imminent threat to people’s lives unless they stay exactly where they are, and authorities can accurately state when the threat is over.
It has an urgency to it because that’s what it needs during those circumstances.
If you leave your basement or the classroom where you’re hunkered down, you could be killed immediately.
During this pandemic crisis, it is important for the authorities to speak in clear language.
If government officials issue a mandate for people not leave their residences, use the term “Stay-At-Home” order.
Stephanie Garrett, Tulsa
