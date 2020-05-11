With the shortage of meat, now would be a good time to try being a vegetarian.
It's healthier and less disease is attributed to a vegetarian diet.
I first gave up beef, poultry and pork then eventually fish. Though, I still drink milk and eat eggs and cheese. I'm not vegan.
There is a vast assortment of meatless foods to choose from. We eat meatless crumbles in our tacos and manwich sandwiches.
We eat vegetarian omelets, pizza and chili. We eat salads and soups.
There is actually protein in vegetables. We also eat a lot of fruit. For sweets, we eat Kind bars and Pepperidge Farm cookies.
So give a vegetarian diet a try. It's good and easy peasy.
Frieda Hale, Tulsa
