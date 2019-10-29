Regarding a recently published article in the Tulsa World, I was disappointed in the way data was used to define student success and test scores ("Research shows racial gaps in student scores," Sept. 30).
A key factor being overlooked and not mentioned in the article should be the quality of teachers in the classroom teaching students to accomplish their academic growth.
Many of the schools in economically disadvantaged districts are not being afforded highly qualified credentialed, certified teachers. Consequently, some students will be greatly penalized academically for years.
Make a correlation between student success and teacher experience. For too long, students in poverty areas have been taught by non-certified, out-of-subject area teachers
I applaud the effort to recruit non-credential teachers into the teaching arena, but it will take more than a few weeks before school starts to adequately prepare them to teach in some of the more challenging classrooms in some school districts
How will the goal of student proficiency be accomplished statewide when we have had years and years of academic failure in some schools?
What group of students will benefit from the target goals that increase each year for the "prioritized” group? Will that negate the saying about how all students can learn?
What is the master plan for student academic growth for all students in Oklahoma?
Mary Jean Howell, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Mary Howell is a retired Tulsa Public Schools director of human resources, district administrator, principal and teacher.
