I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to be a paratrooper in World War II, an infantry officer in the Korean War and an active Army Reservist during the Vietnam War.
In California during the Vietnam War, we were cautioned against wearing our uniform in public for fear of being spat upon or egged.
Upon moving home to Tulsa in 2001, I was wearing my World War II/Korea cap when a woman walked up and thanked me for my service.
I was shocked and fumbled for something to say. I later learned to simply say, “Thanks.”
Recently, my wife and I went to breakfast. When I asked for the check, the waitress said that it was taken care of. Two people had asked to pay our bill.
I am proud to live in a community where people care enough to show appreciation for our service and even go so far as to pay for a meal.
I said I feel fortunate, let me count the ways: The GI Bill gave me the opportunity to earn a bachelor's degree in engineering and physics at the University of Tulsa and a master's in business administration from Pepperdine University. And, I received advanced degrees in management from the Army Command and General Staff College and political science from the National Defense University.
The education afforded me both in and out of the service has added a wealth of interest and excitement to my life for which I can only say thank you — to Tulsans and to the U.S.
