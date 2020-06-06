As vice chair of the Tulsa County Election Board, I urge the veto of Senate Bill 1779.
My chief concern is section 4 of the bill authorizing administrative leave for state employees serving as election officials.
First, the cost of paying salaried public employees to perform tasks provided by laypersons is imprudent and takes them away from their essential jobs.
Second, state workers serving as election officials is reminiscent of Oklahoma’s scandalous spoils system when state employees were subject to paycheck check-offs for campaign contributions and conscripted for campaign work by their bosses.
A better approach to staffing the 2020 election would be to increase poll workers’ stipends and institute a program to recruit young people and the unemployed to volunteer as election officials.
I believe section 4 jeopardizes the integrity of our electoral system, undoubtedly the best in the nation.
