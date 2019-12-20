We all heard with our own ears former Vice President Joe Biden brag that he had threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. taxpayer money from the Ukraine government unless the Ukraine president agreed to fire the prosecutor investigating corruption in a gas and oil company of which his son, Hunter, was an officer.
The prosecutor was summarily fired. So wasn’t that the exact same crime of quid pro quo and bribery Democrats have accused President Trump of committing?
If the U.S. president has clear evidence that a crime against the U.S. was committed, doesn’t he have, not only the right, but the obligation to ask a foreign nation to investigate?
No man is above the law, as Democrats have incessantly reminded us lately. Therefore, shouldn’t that homily apply to former vice presidents as well as presidential candidates?
Why is Joe Biden above the law? What law did President Trump violate?
The entire Democrat imbroglio concerning the issue of impeachment comes down to one indisputable fact: If the same Ukrainian scenario occurred under the Obama administration, it would have been a total non-issue.
P.W. Cooper, Broken Arrow
