Ever wonder why these young men grab a gun and go to a crowded area and proceed to kill as many people as they can, even though they don't know them or have any particular disagreement with them?
It's because they are trained to do it.
They spend a good part of their lives playing gory video games that put no value on human beings.
They learn to shoot as many as they can in order to win.
And if that is not enough, the movie theater or the television has plenty of shootings they can enjoy.
Until we start putting more value on human life, the problem will continue to grow.
Bill Payne, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Watch a masked bobwhite quail adopt 15 chicks he's never seen before
Read the story: Sutton Center's masked bobwhite quail 'foster dads' may prove key to species recovery