What a difference 99 years makes. A camera phone is the best weapon against racism.
White rogue officers, vigilantes and privileged people who feel their skin color are superior creates a one-sided disadvantage.
There are multiple dimensions in this powerful interaction: a black side, a white side and what is captured on video.
The Greenwood District's destruction was filmed as Mt. Zion burned. An estimated 300 Tulsans were murdered under the color of law.
Today, we're still looking for those bodies.
Tulsan Terence Crutcher died on video as former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby shot and killed him. A subdued Eric Harris was shot by Robert Bates, 73, a Tulsa County reserve sheriff deputy.
The Oklahoma community became outraged.
In New York City's Central Park, a white woman walked her dog then threatened to call the police when reminded by a black man to follow the park's rules on unleashed dogs.
Her fake damsel in distress act was recorded and uploaded to the internet. A nation was outraged.
For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, a video revealed George Floyd's last breaths as he called out to his deceased mother. The world became outraged.
On the sacred grounds of the Black Wall Street of America, cameras caught on film an ocean of Tulsa's diverse community, flooding the streets of the Greenwood District and south Tulsa.
Protesters chanted boldly in harmonic voices, "I can't breathe." Quite possibly, we all are learning from Tulsa's dark past.
A One Tulsa effort, can end all hate.
J. Kavin Ross, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO