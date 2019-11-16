2019-09-08 ed-quarterbackp3-OMA0027095255 (copy)

My friend, Roger Thomas, and I, proudly wearing our Vietnam veterans hats, took our wives to lunch at the Hammett House in Claremore Tuesday.

When we were ready to leave, our waitress advised us that our tab had been paid in full along with the gratuity.

I just wanted to say “Thank You” for your kindness and generosity. It meant a lot to the both of us.

Editor's note: Gary P. Berry is a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.

