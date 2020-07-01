A letter writer was upset over the quarantine and wearing of masks during this coronavirus pandemic ("Resist tyranny of wearing masks and staying at home," May 18).
It refers to the "tyranny’"of government shutdowns and referenced military service.
I reference the same military service and government rules but in a different light.
As for military, we actually gave up most personal freedoms while serving — but for a larger cause we thought — to keep freedoms at home now and for future generations.
This pandemic seems of great consequence; the stuff one reads in history books (plagues, epidemics, locusts, droughts, etc).
Perhaps one can consider quarantining and masks are for a larger cause, for the existence us now and for the existence of future generations.
