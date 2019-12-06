Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's actions constitute an act of disloyalty against his oath, his commander in chief and Army values.
It is reminiscent of Benedict Arnold who collaborated with the enemy to arrange the capture of George Washington and West Point. Like Arnold, Vindman seeks to hand over his commander in chief to the enemy.
Like Arnold, Vindman believes he should replace his commander in chief, supplanting orders with his personal opinions and being led by his own arrogance.
Like Arnold, Vindman feels slighted, incredulous that the U.S. president, a mere businessman and a civilian no less, is not deferring to his brilliance, his judgment. After all, Vindman said, "It was my job to coordinate U.S. foreign policy."
Vindman forgets that it's his job to execute the orders of the president. It's right there in the oath Vindman has forsaken.
It was surely not the job of a middle management field grade officer to "coordinate U.S. foreign policy." That is the job of the secretary of state.
At most, it was Vindman's job to execute, in some small way, the president's established foreign policy in Ukraine within narrow parameters, under close supervision.
Like Arnold, Vindman and the enemies to whom he has given aid and comfort will fail. American troops will not follow him, no colonel or general will trust him and hereafter his name will remain an epithet for traitor.
Editor's Note: Russell Smith is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonial.
