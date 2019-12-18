I am responding to a letter that castigates the actions of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (“Vindman acts as modern-day Benedict Arnold,” Dec. 6).
Arnold literally sold out his country, rank and benefits in the Continental Army for that in the British Army. To suggest that Vindman's testimony before the U.S. House was tantamount to Arnold's traitorous actions is absurd.
I disagree with the letter’s characterization of Vindman's testimony as "giving aid and comfort to the enemy." I assume that alludes to the House panel being led by Democrats, and they are the enemy.
The oath of a military officer is to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The term “president” is not found in that oath. The Constitution has three branches of government.
Vindman was not a traitor for testifying before the legislative branch.
If you want to argue about aiding the enemy, perhaps ask why President Trump, who signed legislation in February to provide military and other assistance to Ukraine, delayed that assistance until Sept. 11.
The only beneficiary in that delay was Russian President Vladimir Putin. Had pressure not been put on Trump to release the aid, the legislative authorization would have expired on Oct. 1.
So who was “giving aid and comfort to the enemy?”
