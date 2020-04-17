We are doing a fabulous job of making sure that we are not suffering needlessly.
Our painful efforts are helping all of us whether we can see it and like it or not. Tulsa has a remarkably low rate of infection.
Admittedly, I hate the restrictions, but I am not willing to sacrifice even one of my family members to be allowed the freedom to eat in a restaurant. And, really, quit with the TP hoarding.
Mayor G.T. Bynum has been proactive in COVID-19 protection, and I am sure he has had to weather the political storm.
But, we can all see that the hugely unpopular financial decision Bynum has been forced to make is one that may be one that saves not just you but your children.
Thanks, Mayor Bynum for thinking about ALL of our city and doing the best.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video