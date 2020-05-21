With meat processing plants either shut down or crippled, many say it is a good time to go vegan but that may not be an option in the future.
Farms that grow our grains, vegetables, fruit and nuts depend heavily — if not entirely — on foreign labor to harvest their crops.
With borders and embassies closed because of the virus, aircraft not flying and with weeks of quarantine for farm laborers who do get here, crops may be rotting in the fields just as cattle, chickens and hogs are being euthanized and buried.
Some say farm labor is no problem because many will be unemployed in the cities.
How many city people would travel hundreds of miles to work on farms for minimum wage doing back-breaking labor in the hot sun and living in the brush?
Though they may be electronic wizards, would they know how to work a hoe from daylight till dark?
I fear that the problem we face is not as simple as giving up meat and eggs.
Putting food on our tables is a complicated process involving the whole food chain — growing, processing, transporting, distribution and marketing — while striving to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We shall soon see how dependent we are on immigrant farm laborers.
Ray Bachlor, Tulsa
