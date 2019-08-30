Gov. Kevin Stitt signed visionary legislation setting the trajectory for regulation of automated personal vehicles on Oklahoma roads. Although fully self-driving cars may still be a decade away, cars with advanced automation are already prevalent.
Government and safety experts estimate that the majority of wrecks occurring on roads today can be avoided by vehicles connected with sensors to road conditions and other vehicles to override human error. Poor driving practices contribute to 90% of today’s crashes, according to AAA research.
In a study, AAA found that technology now standard on most new vehicles could have prevented crashes that took nearly 9,500 lives in 2016. This equates to some 188 of those killed in Oklahoma crashes that year who potentially could be alive had the technology been available and used correctly by drivers.
Authored by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, Senate Bill 365 creates the Oklahoma Driving Automation System Uniformity Act to harmonize state regulations. Its aim is to minimize confusion among motorists, law enforcement and first responders.
Without uniform state regulation, different laws enacted by municipalities could cause confusion for motorists and jeopardize the very safety that these advances offer.
AAA applauds Oklahoma lawmakers for paving the way for the progression of advanced vehicle technology that can help save lives.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief