As a country, how far do we have to sink before realizing our elected representatives are allowing our country to fall from the most respected nation on earth to just another banana republic?
As a state, how long are we going to allow our elected representatives to ignore the voice of the majority?
Our Founding Fathers fought and died for us to have the gift of freedom from tyranny. To protect that gift, they created a representative democracy based on a constitution that requires three separate but equal branches of government.
As citizens, it is our responsibility to elect representatives and hold them accountable to uphold their pledge to the constitution.
Thank you to Mayor G.T. Bynum for his courage and leadership and for giving us hope that not all elected officials put party politics, special interests and their own interests above the good of their citizens.
Bynum and others like him, even if they can't fly an airplane upside down or carry a snowball to the floor of the U.S Senate, deserve our support.
As a former Republican, I have sadly watched our ideals abandoned and our democracy going to the highest bidder.
I appeal to all citizens to please register to vote and exercise your right and duty to support our constitution and those candidates who honor it in both word and deed.
Our children, grandchildren and all future generations deserve a better future than what we are currently leaving them.
David Swain, Tulsa
