Scott Pendleton is running for Tulsa School Board in District 5. I've known Scott since high school, and he is a man of integrity. He had an award-winning career as a reporter in the Middle East and the U.S.
For the past 20 years he has had his own computer programming business in Tulsa. Scott listens and is a problem solver. His range of experience would be of great benefit to the school board. He has my vote.
