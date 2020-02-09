As citizens, we should expect more from our local school boards. They appropriate taxpayer dollars in the hundreds of millions, establish course curricula within the strict scope of the law and set expectations for the students, faculty and staff of our school districts.
School boards are strongly regulated by state and federal authorities in how they govern, but they are the epitome of local control with a considerable degree of influence that can be wielded in the lives and educational outcomes of our students.
Unfortunately, most elections for our suburban and rural school boards go uncontested or vacant, leaving incumbents feeling comfortable with their power and voters feeling disconnected from their local government.
Regardless of whether a voter has children or grandchildren in the public schools, we all pay property taxes and have our home values tied with the quality of the district.
This is a presidential election year with many voters turning their eyes to Washington, but I urge the voting and taxpaying public to remain invested in this spring’s local school board elections.
In Tulsa County, primaries will be held for Tulsa Public Schools, Bixby and Owasso on Tuesday. Union, Berryhill and Collinsville, along with the preceding school districts, will host a general election on April 7.
School board seats in Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Jenks, Keystone, Liberty, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Sperry went uncontested.
The outcome will carry tremendous impact on the state of common education in Oklahoma for years to come.
Brandon Swearengin, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO