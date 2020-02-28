I was taught from childhood to respect minorities, and this was reinforced when I was in combat in Korea.
We had a battalion of mostly minority soldiers from Puerto Rico serving next to my division, the Oklahoma National Guard 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Unit, which had many Native American soldiers. We were on the front lines, and both units fought very bravely.
The gains, made by the efforts of many, to improve race relations over the years have been destroyed by President Donald Trump and the bigots who follow him. It will take years to recover from the damage they have done.
Studies show that a majority of Hispanics blame the Trump administration for a worsening situation, especially for Hispanics wanting to come to the U.S.
We need to vote Trump and those lawmakers not working to improve race relations out of office.
Edward V. Harris, Tahlequah
