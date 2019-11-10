One of the key issues affecting the outcome of any election is voter suppression.
Suppression can come in many forms, but the biggest is felony disenfranchisement. Felony disenfranchisement has become a societal issue too big for the country to ignore.
One out of every 40 adults in this country are disenfranchised due to a current or past felony conviction. It is an oppressive practice.
African American men are most affected by felony disenfranchisement.
One out of every 13 African Americans have lost their voting rights due to felony disenfranchisement laws, compared to 1 in every 56 non-black voters.
State legislation can revise the criteria for the voting rights of felons to be reinstated. This change in legislation would allow for more individuals to have the right to vote and allow African Americans to have a better representation at the polls.
By not allowing individuals with a felony to vote limits the diversity of registered voters. Reducing the limitations on this affected population would eliminate the stigma around African Americans' lack of participation at the polls. This major change in legislation could help give this population their voice back and also allow Americans to have trust and hope in the political system, especially those who do not have much of a voice.
Tifina Cowan, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Oklahoma is one of 18 states allowing for the restoration of voting rights once a person's entire sentence has been served, including probation and parole. Two states (Maine and Vermont) have no restrictions, 16 states and the the District of Columbia restrict voting while in prison and 11 states restrict voting even after a felons prison, probation and parole have been served.
