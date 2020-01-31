As a former teacher of 40 years, nine of which were in special education, I am pleased to recommend candidate Scott Pendleton for Tulsa school board District 5.
Scott is an advocate of quality education for all Tulsa students including those with special needs. As a teenager, Scott worked as a counselor at a camp for intellectually challenged children.
Over the past few years he has worked one-on-one with an autistic Sunday School pupil. These experiences taught him that you never give up on anyone. Scott Pendleton’s problem-solving skills would well serve the students of Tulsa Public Schools.
