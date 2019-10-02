I wish to add my support to the Tulsa World editorial that calls for an "…independent, citizen-led review of police use of force ("Tulsa needs a citizen-led review of use-of-force by police," Sept. 28).
In fact, the Tulsa World published a letter from me advocating exactly that on Dec. 6, 2010 ("Watching the watchmen").
I have waited nine years for such action. That's long enough.
James B. Oakley III, Tulsa
