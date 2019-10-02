Cops 61st and Peoria

A man with outstanding warrants stands in handcuffs after being arrested by Tulsa Police officers. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Wednesday informed city councilors that he plans to create an Office of the Independent Monitor to follow up on citizen complaints and review Tulsa Police Internal Affairs’ investigations of use-of-force incidents. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 John Clanton

I wish to add my support to the Tulsa World editorial that calls for an "…independent, citizen-led review of police use of force ("Tulsa needs a citizen-led review of use-of-force by police," Sept. 28).

In fact, the Tulsa World published a letter from me advocating exactly that on Dec. 6, 2010 ("Watching the watchmen").

I have waited nine years for such action. That's long enough.

James B. Oakley III, Tulsa

