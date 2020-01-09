Gov. Kevin Stitt claims the Indian gaming compact terminated Dec. 31. The actual compact explicitly states that it renews automatically. And now the state wants to resume audits in January?
Sure sounds like state officials recognize that gaming will renew and continue.
It's time Stitt acknowledges tribal rights to continue Class III gaming. Once he does that, he'll find the nations quite willing to resume discussion on fee adjustments.
Whether the governor admits it or not, audits in January offer evidence that the state tepidly accepts that gaming does renew. The question now is whether Stitt is finished with threats and ready to move forward, negotiating in good faith. We're waiting.
Brian Eckberg, Tulsa
