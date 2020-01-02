Its amazing that so many Democrat politicians and their media partners can get on national TV everyday and just lie through their teeth.
They know the whole country knows they are lying, and yet they have no shame. There has probably never been another time in history when so many people are completely shameless.
Jesus is waiting for this crop of humans to be ready for the harvest.
I hope Jesus returns soon because this crop of humanity is not only ripe, it is starting to rot on the vine. Come soon Lord Jesus!
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video