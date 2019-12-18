President Donald Trump insists there was no quid pro quo related to holding off on a meeting with Ukraine’s new president or handing Ukraine congressionally approved $381 million for defense.
But he would not do either until Ukraine announced an investigation into the Hunter Biden, the son of his rival, Joe Biden.
Trump insisted that he didn’t want anything when asked but still didn’t release the money until the whistleblower exposure. Can we believe Trump’s denials despite the contradictions?
Two old sayings apply here: Words are cheap, and actions speak louder than words.
Consider those truths, and the contradiction is easily resolved in favor of yes, there was definitely a quid pro quo involved.
Was that an abuse of power and/or bribery? Democrat and the majority of citizens say yes. Republicans say no.
We will soon see if truth and honor will win out.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video