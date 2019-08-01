If all the people who disagree with President Trump must leave the country, then start gathering up all the boats you can find and planes, including those planes that flew over the nation during the Revolutionary War he educated us about.
Oh my, we are heading down a dark passage to hate, fear and stupidity.
Wake up, America.
Frances Redding, Tulsa
